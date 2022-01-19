Ibiza is a small island forming part of the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean just off Spain’s mainland.

Famous for its super clubs and top named DJ’s bringing the party nightly across some of the most famous venues in the world Amnesia, Eden, Es Paradis, HI Ibiza, Pacha, and Privilege with day time parties courtesy of O Beach, Ibiza Rocks Hotel and Ushuaia putting on some of the best events around.

Ibiza has so much more to offer with San Antonio with watersports and beaches galore to Ibiza town with its beautiful shopping and beautiful vistas to Santa Eulalia with its relaxed vibe with some of the most incredible restaurants anywhere in Europe.

From pine covered hills to the white sandy beaches Ibiza offers history, beaches, clubbing, culture, gastronomy, sports and so so much more and makes the perfect getaway being only 2.5hrs from the UK for a cheeky weekend away with friends to a longer family stay.

Follow our socials to keep up to date with everything Ibiza this summer.