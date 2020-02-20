The Amnesia Ibiza 2020 Opening Party Line Up has been released and it is a true #WelcomeHome for DJs and clubbers alike.

The most iconic club in the world will celebrate its summer opening for 2020 on the 9th of May.

Amnesia is truly home for electronic music lovers from all over the world, for people who come together and celebrate the best DJs and live acts in the game.

The Amnesia Ibiza Opening Party is one of the great island parties with production thought through to the last detail, incredible lighting effects and the most advanced sound system in the world on the famous Terrace which boasts the kv2 Audio system.

This year it’s headlined by returning favourites, Paradise hero Jamie Jones, deep digging American selector The Black Madonna, techno mainstays Adam Beyer and Marco Faraone, Brazilian leader Anna, edgy tech champ Michael Bibi, much-loved Spanish legends Cuartero, Mar-T & CAAL go back-to-back and another special back-to-back between Sidney Charles & Seb Zito, Moon Harbour and Origins Rcds associate, Luca Donzelli, as well as Amnesia residents, Les Schmitz, John Woods and Carolina Fe.

Tickets for the Amnesia Ibiza Opening Party 2020 are on sale below.

As Amnesia Ibiza kick starts its summer season on the 9th May already confirmed for weekly events across the summer are Pyramid on Sundays which has become world renowned in only a few years with stand out parties each week. Pyramid runs from the 7th June until the 27th September.

Saturdays bring the crazy the wacky the weird and the wonderful world of Elrow to Amnesia. The world famous production is beyond belief, the atmospheres are always crazy and the sound track comes from contemporary DJs who really know how to pack a dance floor. So submerge yourself in an imaginary party world from the 23rd May until the 26th September.

Together is back to retain its crown as one of the most eclectic and immersive nights on the White Isle on Mondays from the 1st June until the 29th June and then again from the 7th September until the 5th October.

For 10 whole years now, this party has been bringing festival-sized line-ups to Amnesia each and every week and to celebrate all that they will be hosting 10 special events under the 10 x 10 banner with legendary residents Chase & Status returning once more.

As well as the huge opening party on May the 9th and the weekly residencies, there will be a unique series of six spectacular parties from Do Not Sleep – dates to be announced soon. Plus a very special guest with her own Friday night party, and plenty of live shows that will transform the world renowned Amnesia Ibiza Terrace into something you have never witnessed before.

Already, this is shaping up to be the most complete and comprehensive season in Amnesia’s long and epic history. So stay tuned to the blog for more Amnesia Ibiza news soon.

