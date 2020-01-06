An Easter in Ibiza is a fantastic time of year to visit, it’s warm, quieter and much more laid back than the summer months. Just perfect for exploring and recharging those batteries after the cold damp and dreary winter months.

Easter 2020 falls right in the middle of April and a little earlier in 2021. This is when the island starts to come alive and although there is less open than at the height of summer its really worth going as you find another beauty to the island often missed by people during the summer months.

Easter in Ibiza is also a very important time for the catholic church across Spain and you will find religious parades taking place across the island. The streets of Ibiza are decorated with flowers and crosses with bearers carrying large ornate religious statues through the streets. Some complete their outfits with tall hoods called capirotes. These are worn to hide the bearer’s sombre reflection of their own sins.

The big event on Good Friday sees all the cofradias, who are charged with taking care of the statues, take part in one big procession from the Cathedral (Dalt Vila) mid evening. This is a great religious and cultural spectacle to see.

Getting to Ibiza for Easter

Only Ryanair and British Airways are operating direct flights from the UK around Easter but as the prices are so low it is worth looking at connecting flights either via Barcelona or Palma. It does take a little longer but well worth it to enjoy the paradise of Ibiza.

For example, you can find flights to Barcelona for £34 each way from the UK and an onward flight to Ibiza for less than €20 so all in for £50 each way is a bargain price.

Hotels and Villas

By mid April there will be an abundance of hotels and villas available and we recommend having a look at accommodation guide here and grab a bargain break.

What to do

This is the big one and we have to admit it can be a little surreal walking through the major resorts with many premises still boarded up not yet ready for the summer but away from the obvious holiday hotspots there is still a lot to do and find.

The beaches are all open and quiet with an average daily temperature of 19 – 22c its perfect for sunbathing and relaxing. Swimming is possible, it is a little “fresh” but you will see many of the locals taking a dip and one your in its fine.

A top tip is to take your own food and drink as not all of the beach bars and restaurants will be open and we have found it is a little hit and miss at the start of the season.

Exploring the island is fantastic the roads are quiet and walks, cycling are much more pleasant when it’s not so hot as it is in the summer. We have enjoyed some great coastal walks and visiting Las Dalias Hippy Market around easter was much more pleasurable than the summer, not as busy or as hot.

Read here for more on walking and cycling in Ibiza.

Water sports there is very little available but we have been paddle boarding in April with SUP Boat Ibiza which was fantastic. There were a lot less boats blasting past and with the added fear of falling in the “fresh” waters we really got our technique down to a fine art.

Ibiza town is open as it is all year round with the cafe restaurants and shops bustling and again it’s great to explore the old town and Dalt Villa around this time as the walk to the top is a much less sweaty affair or for those of you wanting something more taxing why not try Escape Rooms.

San Antonio is just coming to life with many of the local restaurants opening for longer than the winter months, we recommend checking out Tapas Ibiza, Relish, Ritas Cantina to name but a few.

Nightlife

Easter in Ibiza is not as lively as the summer but a few of the West End bars do seem to open earlier and earlier each year mainly catering for the first summer workers arriving It’s always a great evening out at bars like The Ship or the Social in San Antonio.

Mint Lounge and Cafe del Mar will be open for those who wish to enjoy the sunset strip although a top tip is to take a jacket as when the sun goes down the temperature does drop significantly compared to the summer.

For those who are looking for a good party Pacha in Ibiza town is open at weekends and in 2016 opened for 5 nights over the Easter period so it’s well worth checking out if you want to dance the night away.

Overall visiting Ibiza at Easter is fantastic, the islands true beauty really does shine through, it forces you to explore a little more with less open but this is no bad thing and you will find some hidden gems you never knew existed.

Everywhere just seems more relaxed and the pace of life is so much slower with the locals preparing for the madness of summer and early summer workers arriving day by day.

It won’t suit those who are looking for a pure clubbing holiday but if you want a relaxed unhurried few days away, Easter in Ibiza is just perfect.