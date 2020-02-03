The BBC Radio 1 Ibiza Weekend 2020 Dates have been confirmed.

This is one of the biggest weekends in the Ibiza calendar and will be held on the 31st July, 1st and 2nd August this summer.

Pete Tong, Danny Howard, Annie Mac and MistaJam will all be heading to the white isle to celebrate the finest dance music around across the whole weekend.

Although no events have been confirmed as yet expect several events to be taking place over the 3 days as radio 1 celebrates 25 years of gigs on the white isle.

Looking at previous years we hazard a guess that Ibiza Rocks will be the main event on the Friday with Mistajam Dance Anthems from Cafe Mambo on the Saturday and finally Annie Mac from Cafe Mambo on Sunday evening.

We shall of course have all the confirmed events and line ups as soon as they are released so keep checking blog over the coming weeks for news.

Watch below to relive the memories of Idris Elba B2B Danny Howard performing at Ibiza Rocks for the BBC Radio 1 Ibiza Weekend in 2019