As you may or may not be aware the UK will be leaving the EU shortly and here we give you our Brexit advice for travelling to Ibiza after 31st January 2020.

To remove some confusion in simple terms nothing will change for summer 2020 when travelling too, holidaying on or working in Ibiza.

After the 31st January 2020, the UK will enter a transition period, meaning everything will remain the same and you can continue to travel as you do now until at least the end of December 2020.

Common questions about visiting Ibiza after the 31st January 2020

Will my flight still take place?

Yes all flights will continue as normal during the transition period which will last to at least the end of December 2020

Will I need a visa to travel to or work in Ibiza?

No. UK travellers won’t need a visa to travel or to work in Ibiza this summer, 2020.

Will my European Health Insurance Card still work in Ibiza?

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) allows any EU citizen to access state medical care when they are travelling in another EU country which includes Ibiza. UK registered EHICs will still be valid throughout 2020.

We do advise everyone to take out comprehensive travel insurance when travelling to Ibiza as there are limitations to the EHIC.

Can I still hire a car in Ibiza on a UK driving licence?

As long as you have a full UK driving licence, you don’t currently need an additional licence to drive in Ibiza.

This will not change following 31 January 2020. An International Driving Permit will not be required, and you do not need a GB sticker or a Green Card for car insurance if you are taking your own car to the island.

Will I be able to data roam with my mobile phone in Ibiza?

Under EU rules, the cost of making calls, sending messages or using the internet on your phone in the EU is the same in the UK and this will continue after 31 January 2020. Your own network provider may have limitations on how much data, texts, calls you can make when abroad so please check carefully before travelling.

Will my passport still be valid for travel to Ibiza?

Valid passports can still be used. You do not need to have six months left on your passport to travel to Ibiza. Your passport does, however, need to be valid for the whole length of your trip.

This advice covers travellers to Ibiza after Brexit on 31 January 2020 and is valid until the end of December 2020.