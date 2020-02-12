Defected first Ibiza Festival takes shape and the news is getting us all excited for the mid-May 5 day event.

Kicking off on the 14th May the Defected Ibiza Festival takes over Cova Santa from 6pm until midnight.

This quintessentially Balearic venue is the perfect location to set the tone of the festival, known for its infamous Music On afterparties, the idyllic countryside setting makes it a uniquely magical location for getting the party started, as stunning surroundings and lush gardens house an impressive sound system.

Friday the 15th May sees Defected’s opening night at Eden, with a sunset pre-party warm up at Café Mambo.

Saturday the 16th May Defected will host a beach party at one of the island’s hottest beach clubs from 5pm until 11pm, before all roads lead to Ibiza town for Classic Music Company’s takeover of HEART club from 11pm until 5am.

Channelling Ibiza’s long-held attitudes of free-spiritedness and open-mindedness, it makes the perfect location for Classic’s event, where they label aim to unite all on the dancefloor.

The final day of the festival, 17th May, is all about Glitterbox, where the unstoppable nightlife movement will be delivering a heavy dose of disco hedonism to San Antonio with a sunset pre-party at Café Mambo, before heading to spectacular Playa d’en Bossa club Hï Ibiza to dance the night away.

Known for its jaw-dropping production, Glitterbox’s drag queens, club kids, performers and dancers bring the Glitterbox ethos to life, as the authoritative soundtrack of party-starting nu disco, vocal house and classic anthems takes the party through till sunrise.

The full list of confirmed artists appearing at the Defected Ibiza festival are:

Austin Ato, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), David Penn, Dirty Channels, DJ Pippi, Dimitri From Paris, Gorgon City, Horse Meat Disco, Louie Vega, Lovebirds, Luke Solomon, Mambo Brothers, Manu Gonzalez, Melon Bomb, Melvo Baptiste, Mike Dunn, Monki, Natasha Diggs, Purple Disco Machine, Riva Starr, Roberto Surace, Sam Divine, Seamus Haji, Simon Dunmore, Teni Tinks (Live PA) & The Shapeshifters.

For more information and to buy a combined festival pass and accommodation packages visit www.defected.com/Ibiza prices start at £229 (not including flights).