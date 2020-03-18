Defected Virtual Festival on Friday 20th March

In these uncertain times forward thinking Defected Records are introducing the Defected Virtual Festival on Friday the 20th March.

With the entertainment industry across the world now grinding to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak Defected who have suffered many cancelled live events will be broadcasting into our homes for 12hrs continuously from the iconic Ministry of Sound club in London.

Defected have programmed 12 hours of house music with DJs Simon Dunmore, Monki, Sam Divine, Low Steppa, The Shapeshifters, Melvo Baptiste, Joey Negro, Dan Shake and Darius Syrossian playing live sets and the incredible Glitterbox crew of dancers providing the dancefloor energy.

Broadcasting around the world from the otherwise closed nightclub, the concept for Defected Virtual Festival came from a wish to bring together house music lovers under Defected’s mantra In Our House We Are All Equal; while unable to travel or tour, Defected’s team led by owner Simon Dunmore knew they needed to think outside the box.

Simon Dunmore on this new concept said “Music and clubbing are an escape for many and, with social gatherings being rightfully restricted, we wanted to connect people online in the hope that they appreciate they are not alone.

The reaction to Defected Virtual Festival has been incredible and we have been inundated with DJs and performers wanting to get involved.

Our thoughts will remain with everyone affected by the current situation, but believe we have a role to remain positive and bring people together however we’re able.”

You will be able to stream live the Defected Virtual Festival from 12pm on Friday the 20th March via their Facebook page here facebook.com/DefectedRecords or via their YouTube channel here youtube.com/DefectedMusic

In these troubling times, it is great to see such a high profile brand giving their audience an alternative way to enjoy the best house music on offer today and to get us excited for a return of a more normal clubbing experience soon.