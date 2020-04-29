This week saw the launch of Home Cooked Heroes bringing the taste of Ibiza to our homes.

With the current restrictions on the island for the locals and for tourists who are all missing their favourite Ibiza bars and restaurants, Home Cooked Heroes is bringing together an incredible collection of recipes online that you can make from home.

This is a fantastic opportunity for us all to recreate some of our best loved dishes and remember those long lazy days and evenings spent in Ibiza while the world is currently a little different.

Ibiza’s food and drink hotshots are getting involved by sending in recipes of their choice, which are then featured on the Home Cooked Heroes website.

As well as promoting Ibiza bars and restaurants their aim is to also boost peoples physical, social and mental health by inspiring them to get creative in the kitchen as well as encouraging awareness around the food they eat.

Most of the recipes are focused on healthy eating, for obvious reasons although there are some delicious food and drink treats on offer too for those special occasions.

Just a few of the recipes already available include Tapas Restaurant and Lounge Bars Miso Salmon by their chef Glyn Caldecott.

Or for those who like it a little sweeter how about Jordan Ashton from Kick Ibiza recipe for Vegan Pancakes?

Home Cooked Heroes was only launched this week but is already showing that the masses are missing Ibiza’s culinary offerings with over 1000 website hits and more than 800 Facebook followers already.

Home Cooked Heroes has been brought to fruition by Alexandra who runs Alexandra Rose Creative an independent PR, marketing and creative agency in Ibiza, she said of Home Cooked Heroes:

“With the current restrictions on us all, I thought it would be great to feature the best of Ibiza culinary and cocktail offerings to the wider public through an online community”

“The response has been fantastic, it really has grabbed the publics desire for Ibiza especially in these tough times and it is great to be able to promote restaurants and bars across the island in this unique way”

You can find Home Cooked Heroes online here www.homecookedheroes.com or via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homecookesheroesofficial on Instagram @homecookedheroesofficial or on twitter @homecookedheroes