The Ibiza Almond Blossom by Zoe Newlove

The Ibiza Almond Blossom is as famous in winter as the club scene is in summer. It is at this time of year, between January and February that the precious white flowers spring into bloom.

Signifying the coming of spring with the warming weather as the days get longer and the sun higher it is one of those magical spectacles the island offers everyone.

If you are fortunate enough to be on the island in Winter, it simply is a must do experience.

The Almond Blossom trees can be seen all across the island. You cannot miss them for their pretty white and pink flowers will be certain to catch your eye.

They were brought to the island more than 2’500 years ago by the Phoenicians although it wasn’t until the 19th century they became an important export and source of revenue for the farmers.

By the 1960s they were the most common crop tree in Ibiza although as worldwide competition took hold their commercial value dropped but even today they are still, grown, picked and sold as an important ingredient traditional Spanish dishes.

The best place however to see them is in the hills of Santa Agnes just north of San Antonio. The fertile valley with its fields of orange, lemon and the almond trees all set against the deep ochre-red of the earth is so far away from the usual tourist hotspots of the island.

Each year there are different guided walks, which take you to visit the beautiful blooms as well as stopping and enjoying a spot of local lunch.

Groups such as Walking Ibiza even arrange a Full Moon walk where you can eat the local almonds, drink cava, and enjoy the blossoms under the moon and stars which is an amazing experience.

Ibiza maybe famous for its clubs, big DJ headliners and the rest of the party scene. Yet there is so much more to our island.

It is home to some of the most stunning views, incredible beaches and marvels of nature. The Ibiza Almond Blossom is just another amazing accolade to add to its list.

Is a Social Media Coach, Make-up Artist & Beauty Blogger and Ibiza resident running her own company byoursocial.com providing Social Media Consultancy & Content Creation. www.zoenewlove.com