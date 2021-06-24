Ibiza goes green and from Wednesday the 30th of June for all UK travellers are now able to travel to the island we all love and adore with limited restrictions.

The news announced today opens the door for a much more normal trip to Ibiza over the coming weeks.

While Ibiza does not require any kind of covid test or quarantine on arrival it means that travellers will only need to have two tests on their return to the UK one prior to departure and the second on day 2 once returned and no quarantine period.

You will however need to fill out an online health control form and obtain QR code to enter Ibiza and the details can be found here www.spth.gob.es.

Full details of the requirements for returning to England can be found here www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england

For Scotland see here

www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-international-travel-quarantine

For Northern Ireland see here

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-advice

For Wales see here

https://gov.wales/rules-foreign-travel-and-wales-coronavirus-covid-19-html

So once in Ibiza what are the current restrictions across the island?

Information courtesy of Ibiza-Spotlight

Establishments with a music licence, known as café-concierto, are now allowed to resume their activities, in accordance with the regulations applicable to the restaurant sector. Therefore, the consumption of beverages and food, both outdoors and indoors, must be done seated at a table, with 6 people per table indoors and 12 outdoors.

Customers must make use of face masks when not consuming food or drink, or while moving around the venue. Closing time has been lifted until 02:00, as long as the establishment’s license allows it. But dancing is still NOT allowed indoors or outdoors.

The activity of the establishments that carry out activities of a disco, party room or dance hall remains suspended.

Restaurants and bars. Outside: 100% of terrace space can be opened, with a maximum of 12 persons per table. Maximum of 250 people. Closed by 02:00

Restaurants and bars. Inside: Up to 50% capacity. Up to 6 persons per table, with a maximum capacity of 150 persons. Customers can now sit at bars, as long as a maximum group of two persons and a distance of 1.5m is maintained to the nearest couple. Closed by 00:00.

Shops are now open to 100% capacity and can remain open until 00:00

Hotels can open their interior communal spaces up to 75% capacity.

Social gatherings unlimited . (Although the Govern Balear does recommend being cautious in these meetings and to maintain all the general prevention measures established throughout the pandemic.)

. (Although the Govern Balear does recommend being cautious in these meetings and to maintain all the general prevention measures established throughout the pandemic.) Beaches and children’s playgrounds Open all day but they must close from 22:00 to 06:00

These restrictions are updated every 2 weeks with the next date being the 3rd July.

What about clubs I hear you cry, currently dancing is not allowed in any venue indoor or outdoor but on the 25th June a test event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel and more information about this can be found here.

It is hoped that if all goes well the major clubs will be able to resume over the coming weeks and we will have more details on this and events confirmed as they are announced.

So finally after many months of waiting Ibiza is green and it’s time to get summer started.

Stay tuned to the blog over the coming days for the latest information from the island we all love.