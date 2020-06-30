Yes, you read that correctly Ibiza is open and ready to welcome us all.

The island has declared itself open to tourists and the first flights are already flying in from across the UK daily with more to be added to the schedules over the coming weeks.

The island is thriving with hotel, bars, restaurants, shops and your favourite hangouts all open or opening within days.

Yes, the island will be a little quieter than normal years but what better time to visit and enjoy the true beauty she has to offer everyone.

Escape to the pine covered hills, search out that remote beach, grab your favourite cocktail overlooking the beautiful Mediterranean Sea or just relax by the pool.

The island has so much to offer everyone from some of the finest beaches in Europe to culture galore as well as hidden gems dotted across the whole island.

If its activities you are looking for from boat trips to walking tours from mountain biking to museums the island has you covered.

Yes, there will be small changes due to the global pandemic but these are sensible and won’t prevent you from having an amazing trip and making memories which will last a lifetime.

The biggest news which made the headlines where the super clubs of the island won’t be opening as it stands but this only one tiny part of what the island has to offer those visiting.



The regular bars and smaller venues will be open so for those looking for their nightlife fix won’t be disappointed and for those that know, Ibiza knows that the island is looking and feeling more beautiful than ever.

The daytime open air clubs / beach clubs are also open all be it with some small changes to make your visit as safe as can be but these changes won’t prevent you from having the most enjoyable experience ever.

We believe this will be one of the best years to visit the island so book those flights escape the chaos of home for a few days or a few weeks and come and enjoy the magical island of Ibiza.

We shall be writing about Ibiza all summer long and if you have any questions then hit us up on social media on twitter @whiteisleibiza on facebook.com/thewhiteisleibiza and Instagram @whiteisleibiza and lets make Ibiza 2020 one of the best ever.