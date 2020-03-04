This week sees the start of the Pintxa Food Festival San Antonio Ibiza 2020 which is celebrating its 12th year.

The competition will start from tomorrow (Thursday 5th March 2020) and continue to run through every Thursday until 9th April 2020.

It’s a great excuse to get out and meet new people, as various venues host the annual event for residents and tourists alike for mini gastronomic masterpieces, for equally miniature prices.

If you’ve never experienced Pintxos before then here’s a little breakdown of what to expect:

Throughout the day you can enjoy the true delights of San Antonio in full traditional swing, where numerous restaurants and bars welcome you to enjoy their annual Pintxos celebrations.

Upon arrival, you’ll find a special menu with dishes to choose from for a set price a small delicacy “a Pintxo” which is a skewer or a delight on bread for €2.50 or a larger tapas for €4.50 both include a beer or wine.

From 8pm-10.30pm you can hop aboard the Pintxa mini train which drops you at all the places hosting the event so if you’re more of a night owl that doesn’t fancy walking to each spot, then this could be a better option for you.

If you’re not in a rush then you can always enjoy some more drinks at your chosen bar, before you head off to the next place when the time suits you.

27 establishments will be taking part this year and it’s set to be a fantastic day each week for the whole family.

Some bars are hosting the event all day, some just during the day only, or just in the evening. You can see what’s happening which bars and restaurants are taking part and more information on https://pintxasantantoni.com/