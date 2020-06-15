The best boat charters in Ibiza

With Ibiza being an island, one of its natural attractions is the beautiful mediterranean sea which surrounds the coast.

The best way to explore the crystal clear waters, and the many wonderful sights is by boat.

Be it a half day cruise, a full day or just for sunset, it is a magical way to see the beauty of Ibiza.

In no particular order, we give you the best charter companies that The White Isle has to offer.

Timeless Boats Ibiza – Located in San Antonio, this charter offers a memorable experience aboard one of their many charters this summer. Whether you’re looking for something simple, or a little more extravagant, they’ve got you covered. It doesn’t matter if you fancy an afternoon snorkelling with the family, a boozy day out with friends, or a peaceful and romantic sunset cruise, they have something available for all. What’s more, each charter comes with 100€ worth of drinks included! They specialise in affordable-yet-luxurious charters and have had a number of celebrity guests onboard since they started in 2011. Let the team at Timeless make you feel like a true VIP, by booking with them today.

Chilli Pepper Charters – The traditional Ibicencan, family-run business which is located in San Antonio really knows how to look after its guests in a relaxed and laid back way. With their in-depth knowledge of the island, they’ll give you a fascinating insight into the history of the places you’ll visit and pass by during your trip. Sip away and relax with their all-inclusive drinks package, or maybe enjoy a spot of snorkelling. You can bring your own food onboard for when you’re feeling peckish, or the crew can organise this for you in advance, leaving you more time to enjoy the sunshine.

Ibiza Boat Hire – San Antonio’s well-respected charter company has seen its fair share celebrity clients over the years, including Luke Evans (Lord of the Rings, Fast and the Furious etc). Even if you’re on a budget, you’re promised a day to remember. They offer full and half day VIP charters along the coast of Ibiza, and to the Balearics smallest (and most beautiful island), Formentera. Swim and snorkel amongst the extraordinary marine life, watch the dolphins bobbing in and out of the water, or explore the caves around the coastline. All before gliding by the mysterious Es Vedra rock, a true marvel to be experienced.

La Bella Verde – This environmentally-friendly charter company offers tailored trips to a number of spots on the island, including St Eulalia and Cala Conta. Their catamarans provide comfort and space. With cutting-edge electric engines and on-board solar panels, you can thoroughly enjoy the day whilst giving a little something back to mother nature. Whether you’re a couple, a family, a group of friends or on a business trip, they cater for all and promise you a wonderful service from start to finish.

Marco Polo – Channel your inner pirate with the ultimate day at sea on this historic sailing ship, which caters for up to 12 guests. The crew really do pull out all the stops for you during your 7 hour trip from Ibiza Town. Providing a range of fun activities, from snorkelling to paddle boarding (included). For an extra charge of just 30€pp you can enjoy a delicious BBQ and drinks on board the skull and cross boned themed vessel. The ‘Mojitoman’ is also on hand to ‘pop over’ and prepare fresh cocktails for you to enjoy in the sunshine. That’s enough to make anyone say Ahoy Captain!

Nela Charter – This family-friendly company offers fun-packed days out at sea for all. You can try snorkelling in the stunning-turquoise waters, relax on-board over some lunch, or make a pit stop at one of the islands beautiful coastline restaurants. They have a range of routes available from Cala Jondal, Sa Caleta and Las Salinas, right through to Formentera Es Palmador, Illetes, and then onto Es Vedra for an unforgettable sunset. Make sure your phone is charged to capture this totally unforgettable moment.

Yacht Charter Ibiza – From extravagant 90ft yachts to sporty RIB’s, this company has it all. They even offer charters without a captain if you have your licence at hand. The great thing about Lifestyle Moguel is that they’ll pick you up from wherever you are on the island, so you don’t have to worry about travelling too far. They are however based in Ibiza Town, just in case you’re staying nearby! If one day just isn’t enough then you can enjoy an overnight stay on one of their yachts. A truly blissful time spent at sea.

Ibiza Concierge Company – ICC believe that you haven’t properly experienced Ibiza until you have seen it from your own private boat. With over 30 years of island-knowledge, they know all the best places to take you. All charters come complete with premium alcohol, snorkelling equipment and built-in Bluetooth stereos for added enjoyment. If you’ve never watched the sunset by Cafe Mambo before, then their full day trips include a stop off to admire it first hand at sea. Amazing.

Boats Ibiza – This charter company allows you to choose a specific route, or you can simply relax and let your captain show you the best beaches, bays and restaurants available on the oceanfront. Why not visit the idyllic island of Formentera, where you can stop off for lunch at one of the various beachside-restaurants, and swim in the dazzling turquoise waters amongst the sea life, before heading back to The White Isle of Ibiza. If it’s a special occasion, they can organise cakes, champagne, water sports activities and more. You only have to ask!

Smart Charter Ibiza – One of the most exclusive charter companies on the island, Smart Charter guarantees you a service that’s second to none. This summer they’re going above and beyond for their clients. From luxurious champagne breakfasts, to onboard childcare. Enjoy a day out with family, friends or colleagues in style, with this Ibiza Town-based business, and visit some of the most extraordinary beaches, caves and sights in the Mediterranean. If you really want to ‘push the boat out’ then other extras also include a DJ, photographer, onboard Paella delivery and much, much more.

Most charters include a captain, fuel, taxes and drinks in the price. For further enquiries simply click on the names to be directed to their websites.

Alex is an Ibiza resident who owns PR Agency Alexandra Rose Creative which also specialises in Social Media Marketing & other creative services. She is also an Editorial Content Writer and Business Consultant for the Restaurant & Bar industry. www.alexandrarosecreative.com