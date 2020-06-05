This is Ibiza releases on Amazon Prime today

A few years ago there was a lot of hype around a documentary that was being filmed in Ibiza.

The documentary promised viewers a real eye-opener, it promised to show people that Ibiza isn’t how it’s portrayed by the media, it promised stripped back, authentic interviews and imagery of our favourite island.

We thought it was all but a distant memory until a week ago when the director of EgoMedia, Jody Hall and partner Mindaguas Volkis announced that it had finally been given the go-ahead to be released.

After years of hard work, editing, red tape and the like, This is Ibiza was finally released on Amazon Prime today.

We’ve all seen countless films and documentaries over the years that like to portray Ibiza in such an unrealistic light. We do make exceptions for It’s All Gone Pete Tong of course, and the classic that is Kevin And Perry Go Large .

We’ve been yearning for something since that offers a real insight into what it’s actually like to live and work here. From people who ACTUALLY live and work here.

Ex-Island resident and host German Jermaine Whitehead-Bailey speaks with some of the islands most established music industry professionals and business people, to get their insight into the REAL white isle.

From Simon Dunmore (of Defected & Glitterbox), Trace Harris of the unforgettable Smartie Parties (now owner of Ibiza’s tribal band, Ibango), and Judgement Sunday’s creator and world-renowned DJ Judge Jules.

One of our favourite parts is from the dearly missed Tony Pike, of the infamous Pikes Hotel.

There’s a truly eclectic mix of influential people involved, who have helped to make the documentary what it is.

This is what we’ve been waiting for.

This is amazing, this is real, this…is Ibiza.

You can watch This is Ibiza on Amazon Prime here .

Alex is an Ibiza resident who owns PR Agency Alexandra Rose Creative which also specialises in Social Media Marketing & other creative services. She is also an Editorial Content Writer and Business Consultant for the Restaurant & Bar industry. www.alexandrarosecreative.com