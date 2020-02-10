Together announces its Tenth Anniversary Ibiza season, Ten Years, Ten Shows labelled Together 10X10.

Chase & Status have already been confirmed as weekly hosts and residents with more acts being announced shortly.

A new decade brings change for Together, and 2020 sees them switch from Tuesdays to Mondays at Amnesia Ibiza for 10 weeks this summer.

They will be kicking off proceedings from the 1st until the 29th June. Then returning bigger and better from the 7th September until the 5th October.

Season headliners Chase & Status will be bringing with them a horde of hand-picked special guests, world exclusive debuts and first time, one-off B2Bs on their most ambitious season yet, showcasing the best from their latest RTRN II JUNGLE project, alongside all new music to road test for those lucky to bear witness.

Over the past ten years, Together has become synonymous with bringing the biggest names in bass music spectrum to Ibiza, with festival sized line-ups featuring Chase & Status, Andy C, Skrillex, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Major Lazer, Stormzy, Annie Mac, Kano, Pendulum, Wilkinson, Sub Focus, DJ EZ, Shy FX, Knife Party, Fatboy Slim, Eats Everything, Mike Skinner, Rudimental, Jauz, Holy Goof, Dimension, MK, Gorgon City, and many more.

Never failing to push boundaries, every season Together prepares something special for its fans. From exclusive pairings with the likes of Andy C and Chase & Status (who went back to back in a world-first in 2018); Holy Goof back to back with Jauz; MK, Gorgon City & Sonny Fodera’s triple b2b2b; and Sub Focus joining both Wilkinson and Dimension in the booth for two European exclusives in 2019.

Tickets for the upcoming Together 10X10 Ibiza season are on sale now.

This year also sees Together expand on all fronts with 20th anniversary celebration parties at London’s most prestigious venues including Printworks, and Ministry Of Sound. Together will have two festival stage takeovers at South West Four, and host stages at Snowbombing, and Hideout, with more to come.