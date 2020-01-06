There are many types of accommodation available in Ibiza which cover all budgets from the just a few euros a night hostels up to the high end villas.

But search a little deeper and you will stumble across another category which are the true luxury villas in Ibiza.

These stand above all others as the ultimate places to stay on the island so we spoke to Dream Villa Rentals a UK company who offer luxury villas worldwide to see what they could offer us.

With 15 years experience, they are able to find your ultimate luxury villa in Ibiza. Whether you want multiple bedrooms for big groups of friends or family or an exclusive villa which comes with infinity pools, jacuzzis, cinema rooms, gyms, private tennis courts, they have it all. You can even have your own in-house chefs.

We took a look at just a couple to see what is on offer in the luxury villa market in Ibiza and the results will blow you away.

Es Cubells

This amazing villa is located in a privileged front line within Vista Alegre at Es Cubells, facing the Peninsular of Porroig and Formentera Island.

The villa has a double height grand living room which blends into the beautiful sea and sky panorama viewed through enormous glass sliding doors that open up completely to allow the exterior to fuse seamlessly with the interior.

A spectacular 50m long infinity swimming pool with vast terrace space offers relaxation as well as lavish entertaining whilst the fully equipped gym built into the cliffside offers wonderful sea views with the background sound of gentle sweeping waves below.

There is a completely furnished high-end designer kitchen as well as a separate professional kitchen in this villa so whether you cook yourself or get your own personal chef in all your needs are catered for.

It sleeps up to 14 persons and even has dedicated staff accommodation.

San Antonio

Situated on the hills above San Antonio this luxury villa has a large open plan lounge diner kitchen which overlooks the infinity pool through vast picture windows.

The 180-degree views are truly spectacular and encompasses the rolling hills around the bay, across Conillera and her sister islets and out to sea where the famous Ibiza sun sets each evening all year round.

The master suite is situated on the main floor has sea views from the spa bath with a second lounge/private club/chill-out zone and home cinema, with all guest accommodation being situated on the floor below.

The spectacular outside areas have an infinity pool with 8 modern sunbeds, a big sofa and 2 slick stainless steel tables perfect for a spot of lunch, plus shade from the sails should things get too hot.

The roof top terrace has 2 extra large double sunbeds and a shower to cool off, including barbecue and a minimalist dining table for 12.

These 2 incredible outside areas give this luxury Ibiza villa that extra special touch.

San Rafael

Set in a 2 acre fully walled garden this luxury villa offers privacy and tranquility but is still within easy reach of Ibiza Town or San Antonio.

It has a contemporary open plan interior with fantastic flow to the terraces and Infinity Pool which enjoys fabulous Sea and Sunset views. A piece of heaven in Ibiza.

The villa sleeps 6 in comfort with 3 bedrooms and is well equipped for modern day holidaying.

It also has some very unique features such as an outdoor gym, with shower, Giant Chess / Draughts board, a Table Tennis Area / or / Sand pit and Paddling pool for Toddlers (in the shade) as well as a full-size Pétanque/Boules Court.

On the Top Roof terrace, there are twin sofa beds with uninterrupted 360-degree views from Sa Talaia (Ibiza’s highest point) over the treetops and across the bay, the ultimate spot for sunset cocktails.

This is a beautiful Mediterranean Villa with a hint of African Safari Lodge!

These are just a tiny example of the luxury villas available to you in Ibiza but most surprising to us was the cost.

I will be honest no they are not cheap, but with some sleeping up to 20 people comfortably they do offer a sensible alternative for large families or groups of friends staying in hotels.

So next time you are looking to book a large group or are looking for that unique holiday villa in Ibiza it is well worth checking out the luxury villas of Ibiza.

Our thanks to Dream Villa Rentals in the preparation of this advertorial.